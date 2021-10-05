Aryan & Rhea Are Face-Savers For Govt’s Failure to Curb the Real Drug Menace

Drugs seldom fail to hog the limelight in India. Last year, the entire nation was obsessed with actor Rhea Chakraborty until the Bombay High Court granted her bail and virtually demolished the case under the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against her. This year, it is the drug haul from the Mundra port and the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in a drugs case.

Unfortunately, the real drug scene in India gets hardly a ripple by such high-profile, much-debated-on-prime-time cases. According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 2.1% of the population of India uses opioids, against the world average of 0.7%. Elsewhere in the world, cocaine and its derivatives are more popular than in India. This makes for 2.94 crore opioid users. While some of them could be consumers of opium in its traditional form, that still leaves a very large number of heroin addicts in India.

Over 21,000 kg of heroin is consumed every year, and seizures comprise less than 10% of it.