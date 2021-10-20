Aryan Khan & NCB: Why WhatsApp As Evidence Is a Shoddy Legal Excuse

The oddest thing about the Aryan Khan case is that after almost two weeks of daily reportage and constant hearings before the courts, we are still unsure as to what he has actually done. He is supposed to have attempted to enter the ship on which the rave party was to happen, but was detained before he actually boarded it. So, there’s no evidence of his interacting with anyone aboard to either consume or purchase narcotics. We know that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found no narcotics in his possession.

He didn’t undergo a blood test to ascertain consumption and there’s certainly no evidence of his having purchased drugs on the day. No dealer who has been arrested has made the statement that Aryan Khan purchased narcotics from them. However, the NCB insists that much like Rhea Chakraborty last year, Aryan Khan, too, is part of an international drug trafficking chain. At every stage of the hearing, the case of the NCB seems to evolve and go beyond that which has been called out and is being conveniently allowed to develop in this manner. I assure the reader that this is a luxury defence counsel are rarely afforded.