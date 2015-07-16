My Arunapishi: A Personal Look at the Life of Aruna Asaf Ali

Rebel With a Cause

She went to jail during the Salt Satyagraha, about two years after her marriage. Our colonial masters then refused her bail: someone argued in court that she was a ‘vagrant’. And well she might have been. But the argument backfired. Every woman imprisoned by the British refused release unless she was freed. And she was.

At 33, she decided revolution was her thing, but imprisonment was not. It was 1942, the world was at war, and the Congress had launched its full blown ‘Quit India’ movement. But there was no one to push it. Gandhi and Nehru were in jail.

Somebody had to become our Joan of Arc. She did it, August 8, 1942, unfurling the flag of Independence at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay. Then she went underground, with a motley crew of Marxists and Congress workers.

She was the Queen of the Independence Movement. The Mahatma and Nehru doted on her – this Bramho, high caste Bengali lady who had married Asaf Ali, a Muslim, against all odds, gone to jail and then undercover after 1942.