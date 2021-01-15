Amid COVID, India’s Creative Economy Needs Institutional Support

The G20 2020 acknowledged for the first time the creative economy and its contribution to wellbeing and wealth creation. COVID-19 has impacted the creative economies of the world and reduced the contribution to just ‘national GDP’.

The global pandemic has precipitated many changes — even the way we all live, work and experience arts and culture. It has atomised the way we live through social distancing and work from home, and brought people closer together internationally through digital innovation and shared cultural experiences online.

What this will mean for how we all live long-term is still to be understood, but for certain, 2020 has been a landmark year.