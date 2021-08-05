Article 370: Two Years On & Despite Modi's Claims, Kashmir Is Still Under Seige

And now, on August 1, the police issued an order “denying security clearance for passport and other government services to those involved in subversive activities”. The passport is a sign of belonging, and withholding it denies that. Besides, subversive activities is a blanket indictment.

A young villager was once picked up on suspicion for attending a protest march: “Once they realised I was innocent, they wanted me to name a stone-pelter. I told them I don’t know anyone. So, they continued beating and electrocuting me.”

Stone pelters can, at best, be a nuisance. But in Kashmir, they are treated as terrorists. The Army has the power to treat civilian areas as a war-like zone under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Yet, in 2017, Major Leetul Gogoi tied a man to a jeep, paraded him in the streets, ostensibly to shield people at a polling booth from stone-pelting locals. Farooq Dar, who was used as a human shield, was not a stone pelter, but a shawl weaver. The message was clear: the state on nationalistic steroids views every Kashmiri as an enemy. Major Gogoi was given a special commendation soon after for “sustained counter-insurgency efforts”.