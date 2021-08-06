Article 370: In Two Years, Delhi Failed To Bring Any ‘Real’ Good To J&K

The agenda for the next two years for the Centre remains clear. First, an early return of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir — not a compromised statehood like in Delhi, but where the responsibility of law and order and all subjects in the state list remains within the exclusive jurisdiction of the state.

Second, a quick and conclusive delimitation exercise that is seen as credible, fair and transparent, and not as gerrymandering or cartographic manipulation.

Finally, a free and fair election that restores the democratically elected government to the state.

It is important to involve as many actors as possible in a dialogue to ensure the early return of Kashmiri Pandits, and perhaps ensure political reservations, as has been done for the Anglo-Indian community. In the ultimate analysis, the three pillars of Development, Democracy and Devolution and Dialogue remain the foundation on which a real ‘Naya Kashmir’ (new Kashmir) can be built. The same alacrity with which Article 370 was abrogated two years ago must be reflected in the new initiatives to create the conditions of sustained peace and prosperity in the state.

(Amitabh Mattoo is a Professor at JNU and the University of Melbourne. Until recently, he was the Chair of Miranda House, University of Delhi. He tweets @amitabhmattoo.