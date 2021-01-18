Arnab’s WhatsApp Exposé: Who Will Address Issue Of ‘Match-Fixing’?

The joke goes that the Russian spy agency KGB got tipped off about a theft in a government-owned factory. Sleuths found a suspicious worker taking out a wheelbarrow and decided to look under and over it and tap it to see if there was a hollow in the middle. They found nothing and reported back to Moscow that the tipoff was false.

Back in his quarters, the worker informed his mate: “Comrade, I stole the wheelbarrow.”