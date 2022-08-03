Enjoy Enjaami: Arivu Is the Wildest Dream of His Ancestors, You Can’t Erase Him

Rapper Arivu who has penned the viral song Enjoy Enjaami
In Tamil, Arivu means intelligence. In the 1950s a decent number of Dalit households in Tamil Nadu named their kids Arivu, Arizvazhagan, Arivumathi, Arivarasan, and some more.
As per the Varna or the Indian caste system, the Dalits were the outcastes who were known for physical labour, designated to do menial jobs. Dalits were made to do dehumanising work for centuries. Dalits – the indigenous people of this country – were made to live on the outskirts of villages, far from resources, and were denied education. On the other end of the caste spectrum, the Brahmins were considered intelligent, superior beings by the virtue of their birth.
What does this have to do with musician Arivu and his superhit song 'Enjoy Enjaami?'
On Friday afternoon, Rolling Stone India posted an image of Arivu on the cover of the August 2021 issue.
While growing up I would often listen to my mom saying, “Only Brahmins can write literature, they were born that way." She would say, “He is an Iyer, imagine how brainy he should be!” ”Only Iyengars become good lawyers because of their brain.“ Imagine hearing something like this in a Dalit household!
A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar
I remember one day when a teacher said in class, "History was written by the oppressors."
Facts were hidden, truth was hidden. Hundreds of Dalit icons, Dalit intellectuals, Dalit artists and Dalit creators were never written about. They were not credited for their work. Their work was appropriated.
Today when I read the Instagram post by singer and lyricist Arivu on his “Enjoy Enjaami” song, it evoked in me the horror stories of Dalits subjugated to humiliation and appropriation throughout history. This angers me.
Exactly a year ago Rolling Stone India courted controversy when the magazine published a cover featuring rapper Sean Vincent de Paul and singer Dhee. Here Arivu was erased. Director Pa Ranjith tweeted, calling out "invisibilising" Arivu.
After the furore on social media, musician AR Rahman's team Maaja approached Arivu and fixed up a date to discuss payment, I was told by his team. His team also told me that Arivu was not paid for the project.
Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan
Arivu is currently in the US but had never rejected any performance invitation at Chennai, the team vouched. At the Olympiad, Dhee performed the song without Arivu's presence.
The original song was composed, written, and performed by Arivu. He was the brain behind the song. He poured his heart and soul into it. It was his music of liberation.
Singer Dhee
How is Dhee connected to it? Does she know what it is to be oppressed for generations? How can she call this her song? How can she perform this song in front of a global audience without Arivu?
Dalits should never ask for what is rightfully theirs is what is prescribed by the caste system. Music maestro Ilayaraja too had to fight, perhaps even more than Arivu has had to so far. A few years ago, Ilayaraja had to approach the Madras High Court against two music companies to make them pay royalties for the songs composed by him. The court ruled in his favour, but he was criticised for demanding rightful royalty.
Yes, Ilayaraja was humiliated and opposed on social media for staking his claim on the money that was rightfully his. He was shamed for doing what musicians across the globe have been doing for years.
Musical maestro Ilayaraja
There was a time when I used to be very critical of Ilayaraja’s behaviour. It always puzzled me why he had to be short tempered and headstrong while other musicians were quite nice to everyone around. Then I came to know about his caste identity. A Dalit. I was shocked as I had till then heard people around me say that Ilayaraja was upper caste. ”A genius musician must be upper caste, you know!“
“Also he is so spiritual and all. So he must be from this particular upper caste,“ they said.
Music director Ilayaraja.
I remember an interview where lyricist Vaali talks about a director, who was blown away by his music, signing up Ilayaraja but later dropping him when they came to know about his "background.” According to this interview, he was replaced by Ramana Sridhar, a Brahmin artist.
At the same time we also should consider the mental health of Dalit artists like Arivu who go through erasures and betrayals. The crowd questions him and his integrity while blindly trusting Santosh and Dhee. People have been asking why Arivu is not aggressive in sorting out his issues with Santosh and Dhee, while not taking into account his socio-political status. He is a Dalit artist in an industry dominated by upper castes, where the show is theirs.
Rapper Arivu and Singer Dhee in the music poster of Enjoy Enjaami.
Our art is diverse and rich as our lived experience. Worldwide the oppressed communities have produced the best of arts. It is their capability to convert pain and liberation into artistic expressions that has a global appeal. But this could be appropriated and the artists could be exploited.
This is where artists like Arivu have a lesson or two to learn from veterans like Ilayaraja on how to tread carefully through the rough waters of Indian cinema.
As Arivu has stated in his Instagram post he has a thousand songs in his heart which would be more powerful than Enjoy Enjaami. His music cannot be stopped. At the same time, I hope that Arivu gets justice for the amount of turmoil he has gone through.
(Shalin Maria Lawrence is a write, social activist and columnist based in Chennai. She is an intersectional feminist and anti-caste activist. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)