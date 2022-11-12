Between Writers and Billionaires, Can The Real God Of Capitalism Stand Up?

You see, it has been suggested that while capital is the God Almighty in our world, there are also various privileged realms ruled by other gods. There is the god of fashion, the god of culture, the god of literature, and so on. Finally, all these little gods have to kowtow to the One Almighty God of Capital in our world, or the One God’s talibans and rakshaks of bankers, day traders, CEOs and politicians would come calling, but that does not mean the little gods are powerless in their own little spheres.

If the God of Capital has its select priesthood – the one percent you rightly castigate for owning fifty percent of the wealth of the world – then, alas, the god of culture, the god of literature and so on also have their little priesthoods. I wonder if you have ever paused to consider that you belong to the one percent of writers who get fifty percent of the attention and advances of the literary world?

Some days ago, I read a report from a 2003 survey of writers’ earnings in the UK. It reminded me a lot of the figures that you quoted against those greedy one percent billionaires squatting on fifty percent of the world’s wealth. It showed that the top five percent of British authors pocket fifty percent of all earnings.