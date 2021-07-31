Ardh Satya 2.0: Half-Truths of Discretion & Discrimination Assault Businesses

There is much back-thumping since Flipkart, the “Indian” e-commerce giant, has vaulted to a $37.6 billion valuation, with the company raising $3.6 billion in cash and Softbank re-entering the capital table. Quicksilver “nationalists” are applauding: “See, in less than three years, our homegrown e-commerce hero has created wealth of over $15 bn”. Oh no, what an ardh satya!

Yes, it’s true that Flipkart’s valuation has leapt from $22 bn in 2018, when it flipped out of the Indian founders, i.e., the Bansal boys’ hands, into American Walmart. Even then, excited “nationalists” had claimed that “$16 billion, the largest ever FDI, will flow into India”. But I had to bust that myth because $14 billion out of the $16 billion was Indian wealth that was drained out to America, China, Japan, and South Africa. Only a relatively paltry $2 billion made it to India.

Why? Because in our “nationalist” wisdom, we had unleashed our formidable “agencies” to investigate “fraud” in a fledgling Flipkart, hounding the founders out of the country. Ultimately, Flipkart’s ownership was flipped to Singapore in October 2011 to save it from the vagaries of India’s half-baked, exploitative laws. So, when the time came to encash the value via the Walmart sale, India lost, while the rest of the world gained.

A similar phenomenon is playing out now.