Apart From the Confidence Vote, What Did Hemant Soren Win in Jharkhand?

He also conveyed that the BJP is trying to portray the incidents taking place in the state through the lens of religion but his government is trying its best to uphold the rule of law.

Moreover, he attacked Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais.

“The governor uses a backdoor to reach Delhi. He does not accept that he has received any letter but when our MLAs ask him, he tells them to reveal it two days after. Then, he proceeds to Delhi to meet his masters,” Soren said.

Senior journalist Surendra Soren said, “He today won the heart of the house. If one sees the seriousness and verbal attack in his speech, it also contained self-confidence. He answered all the questions raised by the opposition with confidence. He not only proved that he enjoys the majority but also sent a tough message by saying that he does not fear and does not intend to scare anyone. This was his stern reply to the conspirators.”