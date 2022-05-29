Anek’s ‘Saviour Complex’: Northeast Needs to be ‘Understood’, Not Saved

Violence dots various sections of the movie – and it is not just gun violence.

Instead, the most violent of portrayals is the problematic use of language and voice. Various characters in the movie are randomly selected to speak Hindi in different measures of tone, grammatical correctness, and emotional field.

One wonders why Aido falters in her grammar while speaking Hindi even as her father, Wangnao (Mipham Otsal), a separatist leader, is projected as someone who speaks Hindi with correct grammar.

Various other languages used in the Northeast are thrown in at random with no clear definition of geographical boundaries or the context in which those conversations take place. Why are subtitles included only when the dialogues are not in Hindi? What is this language of communication?