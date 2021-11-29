NFHS-5 Data Shows Anaemia Among Women and Children Is on the Rise

The fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 24 November, shows an overall improvement in the country’s fertility, family planning, and health parameters. However, there are areas of concern with regard to nutritional status and anaemia among both women and children.

The 2021 Global Nutrition Report (GNR), released on 23 November, reveals that the world continues to face a nutrition crisis. Poor diets and resulting malnutrition in all its forms are excessively high across the globe, creating one of the most significant global challenges.