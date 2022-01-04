An IRS Officer's Account of What Happens During and After an Income Tax Raid

Most people wonder what eventually happens to the cash and jewellery seized. Where is it kept? How is it dealt with? Does it ever get returned? If so, what is the procedure?

The cash/jewellery seized is first taken to the strong room of the Income Tax office. The cash is deposited as soon as is feasible in the Personal Deposit (PD) account of the Director of Income Tax (Investigation), and later to the PD account of Commissioner of the Central Circle, where the case would eventually be assessed. The PD account is an interest-free account with the SBI or any other authorised bank.

The cash is utilised to settle any existing tax liability and the liability determined on completion of the assessment pertaining to the raid, and the assessment of the year in which the raid is initiated or requisition is made, including interest/penalty. The remaining cash, if any, is to be forthwith paid to the person from whose custody it was seized (if the said person is dead, to his legal heirs), in presence of two witnesses.

If the taxpayer makes an application to his tax officer within thirty days from the end of the month in which the cash was seized, for release of cash and the nature and its source of acquisition is explained to the satisfaction of the tax officer, the existing liability (not any future liability) is recovered out of such cash and the remaining cash is released. Further, such cash is to be released within a period of one hundred and twenty days from the date on which the last of the authorisations for raid/requisition was executed.

The taxpayer is entitled to interest of 0.5 per cent for every month on the excess cash seized from the expiry of 120 days from the date on which the last authorisation for raid/requisition was executed to the date of completion of the assessment. However, in practice, the tax department makes unreasonable delays in granting refunds even after the completion of assessment. Various courts have held that in addition to the above interest, the tax department must also pay interest from the date of assessment till the date of refund in cases of inordinate delays.