An Immigrant, Cabbie & Mother: Indians Abroad Steering Change One Role at a Time

On a sunny, cold morning in Rome, as the cab-service app flashed 'five minutes' to reach and 'Manpreet' as the name of the driver, the passenger happened to be the only journalist in Italy to be able to understand that she is Indian, Sikh, and Punjabi. People, she says, usually don't reckon her as one. And, to be fair, she speaks not only perfect Italian but also with a heavy Roman accent. Italian-Punjabi at its best: friendly, talkative, and smiling. A perfect example of how two cultures can beautifully blend together.

“I was six when I arrived in Italy, and remember very little of my life in India. My father has been living here since the eighties, working first in a stable and then owning a car-washing facility." And there she was, growing up in Rome with quite an open-minded family. She went to high school.“I'm in Italy for almost 25 years and I don't have a single Indian friend except for my relatives: there were no other Indian kids in school. They gave me a new name, Manuela, because nobody could possibly pronounce my name. My family gave me all the possible freedom, but I never took advantage of it.

"I'm still deeply Indian in this aspect: I do have a great deal of respect for my parents and their culture, I never thought to do things that I knew or believed would hurt them or make them angry."

She was 23 when after finishing school and working a couple of years as a hairdresser, marriage came into the picture. “This is the only thing my parents were always adamant about: no way you date or marry an Italian guy, I was supposed to marry only a suitable Indian boy from our community. They raised me up with this as the only limit to my freedom of choice. But when they told me they were going to introduce me to one for real, a boy from a nearby village, I said: no way. I went to India, ready to reject the proposal, but what happened was totally unexpected: the boy arrived, I was peeping from another room via a window. And the moment I saw him, I said "yes, I'll marry him." Just like that. My family was like: are you sure? Why did you change your mind so soon? Don't you want to see some other boy? Nobody is going to force you, you can choose. But I had already made my choice. I fell madly in love, and so did he. We got married in India two years later in a traditional Punjabi wedding. He came to Italy and is now working with my parents in the car-washing place”.