Amit Shah's Friendly Tone & Gestures Not Enough to Alter Kashmir's Reality

Beyond symbolism and gestures, Amit Shah put across an important message rather bluntly. He unveiled the chronology of Modi Government’s roadmap for Jammu & Kashmir, suggesting that the restoration of statehood will happen after delimitation and elections.

Although political outfits have rejected the timeline in the past, demanding a restoration of statehood before the elections, the home minister appears to be stubborn about the chronology. He outrightly rejected the demands of political parties.

Characteristic of Amit Shah, the snub to the National Conference and the Peoples’ Democratic Party is of great political relevance, in his speeches, he tore apart the “three families”—Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis—for all that has gone wrong in Jammu & Kashmir.

The not-so-subtle message here is that Modi government is unwilling to accommodate Abdullahs and Muftis for any future arrangement. While Mehbooba Mufti and her party would not be bothered about Shah’s rebuff, the singling out of NC and its leadership is problematic for the Abdullahs.

It now appears that the only outcome expected from Prime Minister’s all-party meeting was the participation of Kashmir based parties, particularly the NC, in the process of delimitation, to ensure the credibility of the process.