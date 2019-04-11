Did Ambedkar Confuse Responsibility With Parliamentary Democracy?

Therein lay the fundamental flaw in Ambedkar’s argument – that a parliamentary government would behave responsibly for fear of being thrown out... by those who constituted the government in the first place. This is an unworkable proposition.

Such a principle relies on members of a government’s own party to defeat its own government, and elected representatives to dissolve their own house! The same MPs who constituted the majority behind a government are expected to turn against their own leaders in the Cabinet, including the PM. Not only that, but they are expected to throw themselves out of power, by risking another general election!

British constitutional scholars had noted this impracticality of the parliamentary system for years.