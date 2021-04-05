Kerala Election: Why UDF Can Be Optimistic About Alappuzha

Daleema Jojo, the LDF candidate in Aroor looks slightly overwhelmed by the gravity of the contest and is very much the underdog here. Armed with an in-house public relations team of the CPI (M) trailing her, Daleema charms the electorate by singing famous songs of S Janaki. Daleema had her first shot to fame back in the nineties through her perfect imitation of S Janaki’s voice and although her singing career never took off, her voice sounds just as fresh.

It is assumed that CPI (M) opted for Daleema after thorough deliberations to pit against Usman. She hails from the Latin Christian community and added with the Ezhava vote bank of the CPI (M), her candidature would have been a masterstroke but for the controversy surrounding the EMCC deep sea fishing contract. The hardening of the Latin Church’s stance post the controversy could effectively kill her chances.

We head to Alappuzha where Marxist-turned-Congressman and former Alappuzha MP K S Manoj is on a strong wicket against CPI (M)’s J Chitharanjan. We are greeted with posters of “Nammude Chithan” (Our Chithan) and “Chithannan” on street corners. Chitharanjan had brought the city to a standstill on our previous visit couple of days ago with a bike rally that saw the participation of some 2000-odd bikes. He is on-the-go from one point to another in a jiffy to cover as much ground as possible with just a couple of days left in the campaign.

Hailing from the Dheevara (fishermen) community, Chitharanjan is a well-known face in the city having already served as municipal chairman and rising up the ranks steadily. Of late he has also been appearing on TV channels as CPI (M) spokesperson. Unlike his dour avatar on TV where he is not averse to sparring with fellow panellists, Chitharanjan takes all kinds of questions sportingly. “I was here with the people of Alappuzha through thick and thin while Dr K S Manoj was a non-resident politician who was nowhere in sight during the floods and Covid times and that’s why I shall win”, declares a confident Chitharanjan, before rushing off to an adjoining colony with narrow lanes.

Earlier during the day, The Quint joined K S Manoj on his road show. As the CPI (M) candidate deputed to defeat V M Sudheeran in 2004, Manoj had used desperate measures like fielding dummy candidates and appealing to communal sentiments to emerge victorious by a wafer thin margin.

Taking one round of the city, you would instantly realise that Manoj is up to familiar tactics. There are strategically-erected posters, cut-outs and flex-boards of Manoj in front of almost every church in town with a caption that reads like a code-phrase intended to appeal to Christian voters with words “faith” and “saintliness” in them.