Al Qaeda’s ‘Threat’ to India: What Can the BJP Do Next?

First, the missive itself. Dated 6 June, it carries an excess of energy in its threats, warning not only of explosive attacks and vengeance against ‘saffron terrorists’ in Delhi, Bombay, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, but also executions, hangings, imprisonment and being “bound with chains”. The threat is not just unusual in its target but is also curiously delayed. True, the Nupur Sharma controversy erupted only days after she made the alleged statement in late May, and came to prominence only when Qatar, Iran and Kuwait summoned the Indian Envoy on 5 June. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a statement of “respect for all religions” the same day.

On 6 June, Pakistan summoned the charge d’ affairs, and the same day, the al Qaeda woke up to life. This message is on the letterhead of the al Qaeda in the subcontinent – it seems to have missed out ‘Indian’ in the letterhead – a group created in 2014, by Ayman al-Zawahiri himself, and in a branch of the original. It had also claimed attacks in Pakistan in its original form as AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent).