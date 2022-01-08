AI ‘Haazir Ho’: Is India’s Legal System Ready for Tech?

For this article, we define legal documents as court judgments, civil (for example, property documents) and criminal documents (such as FIRs, chargesheets, medical reports), legal reports (for example, AIR, Indian Law Reports - ILR, State-specific ILRs, Supreme Court cases, Supreme Court Almanac - SCALE).

The inherent challenges with legal documents are fourfold:

Distinct units, Legal vocabulary, Dissimilar style and structure of judgements, and, Inherent bias in the legal setup.

It is essential to understand these challenges individually as legal documents are a data source for AI tools, increasing their potential to reflect the same challenges in their predictions.