Ahead Of 2024, BJP Must Voice People’s Concerns, Not Triumphalism

"Mera Bharat Mahaan" was coined on the back of a 400-plus majority for Rajiv Gandhi following Indira Gandhi’s assassination. It was meant to convey the promise of change for the creation of a modern prosperous nation using smart technology through a computer revolution.

Post Bofors, the slogan sank Gandhi by morphing into a parody plastered on the back of auto-rickshaws across the country: Mera Bharat Mahaan, sau mein se ninyaanve pratishad be-imaan (my great country with 99 percent of the population corrupt).

"India Shining" is acknowledged as the biggest PR disaster by any political party. A marketing tagline crafted by an advertising company, it was supposed to tap into an overall feeling of economic optimism.

As it so often happens with advertising slogans, the message was far removed from the reality on the ground where economic and social inequities continued to dog vast sections of the population.

After the BJP lost, Senior Leader LK Advani admitted the inappropriateness of the campaign line which he said gave their opponents an opportunity to question the claim.