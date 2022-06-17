Agnipath Scheme: Did Military Leaders Brief BJP Govt Fearlessly, Professionally?

The institution of the Indian Armed Forces had many before and after ‘Sam Bahadur’, like Field Marshal KM Cariappa, Generals Thimayya, Harbaksh, Sagat, Inder, Bhagat, Hanut—deserving legends whilst still in service, all with one commonality, each spoke their professional mind to the powers-that-be, fearlessly. The institution was better for their service and retains that famed kinetic ability that shone through a ‘Kargil’ and other trials, owing to these giants.

Each had fought the ‘system’ of their times, won some and lost some, but never forgot that the institution was infinitely greater than them as individuals, or even their contrarian opinions. The inevitable truth of a Military-Civilian relation in a democracy, where the civilian leadership has the ‘right to be wrong’ must not be forgotten. Samuel Huntington suggested in 'The Soldier and the State', “When the Military man receives a legal order from an authorized superior, he does not hesitate, he does not substitute his own views; he obeys instantly”.

The ‘Uniformed’ fraternity accepts ‘orders’ with the inherent faith and trust that its senior leadership has shared its own professional input and opinion, just as fearlessly and professionally, as would have been done by a Manekshaw or a Hanut.