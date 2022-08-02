After the Arrest of Three Congress MLAs, Is 'Operation Lotus' On in Jharkhand?

The arrests opened the floodgates of allegations and counter-allegations as Congress MLA from Bermo Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh made a sensational claim that he was offered Rs 10 crore to dislodge the Soren government.

“I was being taken to Guwahati to meet BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he alleged.

MLA Anup Singh said in the FIR that three Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira, and Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri – were also given the offer.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader, said that he has many friends in the Congress and he is in touch with them but senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made a scathing attack on the BJP saying, “Operation Lotus has been exposed in Jharkhand. The ‘Hum Do’ of Delhi is playing the same game in Jharkhand that they implemented in Maharashtra through the Eknath-Devendra duo.”

The allegation made by the three congress MLAs is important as they were among those who cross-voted along with six other MLAs in the presidential election in favour of the National Democratic Alliance candidate.