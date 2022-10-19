UK Leadership Crisis: As Liz Truss Loses Trust, Who Will Take Over The Mantle?

It feels like groundhog day. Four chancellors of the Treasury in four months. Both No 10 and No 11 Downing Street appear to have revolving doors now. How long before Prime Minister Liz Truss walks out of that revolving door?

In less than two months, Truss has managed to anger all wings of an increasingly divided Conservative Party. Most now believe she cannot lead the party to the next election. Amidst this political madness, for the first time, I can see a terrible sense of decay in this country— a realisation that something has been lost which will be difficult to recover. Since Truss took over, the country has been gripped by a crisis of mind-boggling stupidity since Brexit, Boris and is now threatening national credibility.