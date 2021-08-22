Afghanistan: Heart of Asia, Cradle of Civilisations

While, on the one hand, it was heartening to see that the forces of sectarianism had not yet mowed down this tall poppy of the Indian freedom movement, it was disconcerting to be told that the Congress, never one for referendums, showed indecent haste in taking a referendum in the North West Frontier Province and thus abandoned the Khudai Khitmatgars to their fate!

Outside the University’s oasis of relative calm, Kabul was a shattered city; slowly picking up its broken pieces it seemed to be limping towards normalcy but the pace was slow, even laboured. While there was ample evidence of rebuilding and construction activity everywhere, the city was still under siege.