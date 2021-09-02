Afghanistan: Right to Leave Country to Seek Asylum Well Established in Intl Law

With the withdrawal of US and allied forces and final evacuation flights having departed, it’s becoming difficult and dangerous for most Afghans to leave the country.

Evacuation flights were only available to select groups, notably foreign nationals, Afghans employed by western organisations, and those most at risk of Taliban reprisal.

For those still trapped in Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees potentially ending up in limbo in neighbouring countries, securing their right to leave – including to seek asylum – is critical. It deserves continued attention and action from the international community.