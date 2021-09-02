Afghanistan Crisis Coupled With BJP’s Exploits in J&K Is a Recipe for Disaster

The mobilisation of the Taliban after the US pullout from Afghanistan should have sent alarm bells ringing about Jammu & Kashmir in defence circles. Instead, in its trademark style, the government chose to take a cosmetic measure by calling a meeting of leaders from various parties of the Union Territory (UT), never to follow it up with anything substantial. Marketing clearly continues to be the one-stop solution for every problem, including ‘national security’, a phrase made fashionable by this regime. And I’m afraid that is where it ends.

So, why does Jammu and Kashmir’s current political set-up seem poised for trouble in the face of Afghan upheaval? We begin by putting things into a historical perspective and gaining an understanding of Kashmir’s original militant insurgency in the early ’90s. This phenomenon has long been studied in complete isolation. However, only recently, historians and academicians have begun seeing this in juxtaposition with broader regional developments of the time.