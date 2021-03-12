Can Delhi be a Valuable Counter In US-Afghan Talks? Here’s How

Here’s a strange story. Officials of a still reigning superpower asks the duly elected president of a country ruined in part by the actions of that superpower, to cooperate in getting an incredibly violent bloodthirsty group into government, thus making the president himself virtually irrelevant, whereupon he will probably be hanged to death by the same group, if he chooses to stay within his own country.

Incredible as it sounds, that’s the sum and substance of what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a letter that incidentally is addressed to all major power brokers in Kabul. It’s a last ditch effort to keep to the deadline of the 1 May withdrawal; and no, it’s highly unlikely to take off.