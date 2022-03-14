Abu Salem Case: Why Indian Govt Should Be Pragmatic About Death Penalty

Two incidents – the demise of my friend Banbit Roy in New Delhi recently and the Supreme Court of India asking the Home Secretary to file an affidavit about the death penalty issue in the Abu Salem case – pushed me to write this article. Salem is currently serving a life sentence for the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993.

Banbit Roy, a Foreign Service officer, was the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and I was in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We had netted Abu Salem in Lisbon, Portugal. Banbit and my relationship had started in a blow-hot, blow-cold manner as we had not been able to make any headway for two days in treaty negotiations with Ukraine, whose President, Leonid Kuchma, was scheduled to visit India shortly, and treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance were slated to be signed. Then, learning about my recently concluded MEA stint, Banbit asked me to lead the negotiations, and within the next two days, we smoothly finalised the two texts, which are testimony to the strong India-Ukraine relations. Our relations warmed- up, too.