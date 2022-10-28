AAP Turns Into ‘Hindu Aadmi Party’ – Why Is 'Bhakt' Kejriwal Making BJP Jittery?

Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the currency notes in India should carry pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.
(Photo: The Quint)
Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the currency notes in India should carry pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As soon as Kejriwal went public with his demand, the Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to latch on him, calling him a 'fraud,’ and an ‘enemy of Hindus.'
Many recent developments in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) create confusion whether it is the same party that used to talk about development or it is a different version of the BJP.
One also wonders what pinched the BJP so acutely in Kejriwal demanding Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha photo on currency notes that they hurriedly called a press conference.
This is not the first time that Kejriwal is uttering things soothing to the ears of Hindutva organisations and the right wing. On the occasion of Vijayadashami on 5 October, there was a Buddhist ceremony in New Delhi, which commonly takes place across the country. The participants in such ceremonies vow that they will no longer instil their faith in Hindu gods and goddesses. The same thing was repeated this year too but one of those who took vows on that day included a minister in the Kejriwal government – Rajendra Gautam.
BJP made noises and termed AAP, ‘anti-Hindu’. But interestingly, when Rajendra Gautam was facing brickbats from all around, AAP left him to fend for himself. Later, Gautam resigned from the ministership. Notwithstanding that Babasaheb Ambedkar, himself, had vowed the same.
Rajendra Gautam later told the Quint, that on the same day, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Ramdas Athawale also participated in one such programme where similar vows were taken by the participants.
Though AAP was criticised for the treatment of Rajendra Gautam, it remained unfazed. Gautam is no longer a minister.
Last year, Kejriwal announced that his government in Delhi will facilitate free Ayodhya visits for the elderly. Moreover, Manish Sisodia in a rally in Surat had said that it was unfortunate that a boy named Rinku was killed in Delhi for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ despite a clarification by the Delhi Police that there was no communal angle in his murder.
Recently, Kejriwal termed those who pasted posters against him as ‘progeny of Kamsa,’ because he was born on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. “I am a very religious man. I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and Lord Shri Krishna has sent me with a specific purpose – I have to finish these Kamsa's descendants and free the people from their tyranny,” he said.
When he was called anti-Hindu on a news channel, he recited Hanuman Chalisa to prove them wrong. When there were protests in Shaheen Bagh, AAP was conspicuously silent. The only statement which came from their side was, ‘They would have got it vacated if Delhi Police were under them.’
The question is whether AAP – which talked about welfare, honest governance, reduced electricity bill, no water bill, and standard education at affordable prices, is now treading the path of the BJP.
Whether it no more believes that it would be able to implement its Delhi model in other states.
Whether it feels that it will have to go down BJP's way to defeat it.
Whether it feels that it cannot afford to ignore the majority to become a big player.
Whether Kejriwal thinks when Muslims have to choose between the BJP and AAP, they will support AAP.
When Kejriwal had announced the free Ayodhya yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quipped, "Without Lord Rama, Kejriwal’s boat can’t sail home." Now when he has raised the demand for pictures of goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes, the BJP is calling him ‘a fraud.’
Is the BJP feeling the heat that after its various free schemes, Kejriwal-led AAP is giving it a run for its money in its own language? Sanjay Singh of AAP has already raised this issue.
The BJP has achieved success by treading on the same path and now they are suspecting AAP using its own formula to challenge them.
But, following a runner on the same lane on the track does not ensure a win for the chaser. If he has to win the race, he will have to change the track. It is to be seen how successful AAP proves to be in a skill that the BJP has already mastered.
Political pundits may comment that Kejriwal is paying back to the BJP in the same coin. He is also playing games of politics, which so far have been regarded as the BJP’s trademark. Someone may argue that this is the only way to counter the BJP. But the question is, what will people get out of such a struggle, BJP or ‘another’ BJP?
Gandhi had once propounded that method is as important as the aim and both should be righteous. Moreover, when one chooses the lesser evil, one still ends up choosing the evil.
(The article was originally written in Hindi and has been translated by Arvind Singh.)
