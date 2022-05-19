AAP in Kerala: Why Joining Hands With Twenty20 May Not Achieve Much

Congress leaders, on the other hand, exuded confidence that the new front will support them in the by-poll. Both fronts seem to think that at least in Thrikkakkara, the new alliance, though not in the fray, will have a decisive say in the outcome. In the 2021 election, Twenty20’s Terry Thomas polled 13,897 votes, which was 10 per cent of the total votes polled in Thrikkakkara. This vote is significant considering the fact that PT Thomas of the Congress won the election by a margin of 14,329 votes. So, the reason why both the Congress and the CPI (M) are jittery is obvious. Twenty20, at least for the time being, is a determining factor in an election where even 5,000 votes could determine the outcome.

But beyond Thrikkakkara, what is at stake for the AAP’s politics in the state? Will Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi’s Model’ find resonance within Kerala’s political electorates?