In Goa, AAP 2.0 Banks on Utopian Freebies and the ‘Bhandari’ Factor

With the party's outreach to the Bhandaris, and sensing the opportunity to leverage greater political space for its community, some Bhandari samaj leaders had made statements that they would support a party that gave them greater representation, setting the BJP and the AAP in a race to tap that vote.

The AAP has fielded 12 Bhandaris and went a step further to say its chief ministerial candidate would hail from the community, naming Palekar later. The politically aspirant Bhandaris are spread across all parties including Congress, BJP and MGP as well. Kerjriwal's gambit, however, of announcing that it would allot the CM's post to a Bhandari, and the deputy CM's post to a Catholic in a potential AAP government, was an attempt to tap into both communities combined presence of 60% of the state. It is also a way to project that both these communities were sometimes left out of the CM position.

In November 2021, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shook up Goa's political landscape and rattled especially the BJP, when he told the media that “...Arvind Kejriwal visited Goa several times in the last few months. A very important thing has come to the fore from his visits. In 60 years, there were 13 CMs. Among them were people from the Brahmin, Gomantak Maratha, Maratha and Catholic communities. However, the Bhandari community which accounts for 30% of the population of Goa, had only one CM from the Bhandari samaj and that is Ravi Naik."

Sisoida added, "He (Naik) was the CM for only two and a half years. That is, in 60 years, a Bhandari did not become the CM even once for a full five-year term. To remove this injustice, we will have a person from the Bhandari samaj as the CM".