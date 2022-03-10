AAP in Punjab: Is It 'Chardi Kala' Moment for Both the Party and the State?

This infectious spirit of ‘Chardi Kala’ has been birthed and nurtured in the most wounded, attacked, and recurrently divided land, much before Alexander the Great met his end here, and much after the painful partition of 1947.

The success of Punjabis in the Terai region, in the streets of Mumbai or in Gorakhpur, or globally across the seas (now even in quaint countries like Georgia), is legendary. Therefore, like most other places in the country, Punjab feels immensely let down by its politicians, who the Punjabis hold squarely responsible for the inability to replicate the magical success of their community across the globe.

But, historically, Punjab has defied odds, conventions and the shameful attempts to ‘divide’. The separatist insurgency of the '80s is today a distant memory, and no state can claim to have given more blood for the nation, before or after the violent '80s.

Punjab has tread its own path, irrespective of what others have prophesied about it. The 17th-century Punjabi Sufi saint, Bulle Shah, noted with haunting resonance about its noble beliefs and inclusivity :

Na main rehnda mast kharaban

Na main shaadi na ghamnaki

Na main vich paleeti paaki

Na main aabi na main khaki

Na main aatish na main paun

Bullah ki jaana main kaun

(Nor am I in the company of the corrupt

Nor am I in joy, or grief

Nor am I pure, amongst the impure

Nor water, nor earth

Nor fire, nor air

What will Bullah know, who I am?)