In India and the US, Crony Capitalism Rules: Does Biden’s Trump Attack Curb It?

On 2 September, a few weeks before crucial midterm elections, Joe Biden, President of USA, launched a blistering critique on his predecessor, Donald Trump whose followers appear to have largely taken over the opposition, Republican Party.

“Donald Trump and Make America Great Again(MAGA) Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden said. “As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise.” He went on to note that with his anti-abortion and other similar stances, Trump and his followers are taking USA “backward in time,” and that even the democratic values of America are under assault.