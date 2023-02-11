A Pakistani Urdu Poet's Tribute to Mahsa Amini, Echoes Iranian Women's Struggles

Among Urdu poets, Kishwar Naheed (b. 1940) has the distinction of being one of the greatest living Urdu poets. Her life, writings, and activism against patriarchy and dictatorship in Pakistan as one of the pioneers of feminist Urdu poetry, are well-documented.

She is probably the first Urdu poet to give voice to Mahsa Amini, the young martyr of Iran’s rekindled feminist movement, with one of her latest poems simply titled 'Mahsa Amini'.

She begins her poem by noting that even in Biblical times while the Egyptian women were cutting their fingers, smitten by Joseph’s beauty, nobody dared make them captive by invoking religious injunctions:

Jis vaqt zanan-e-Misr

Yusuf ka deedar karte hue

Apni ungliyan kaat rahi theen

Unhen kisi ne mazhab ki

Zanjeer nahi pehnai thi

She then goes on to appropriate the Iranian feminist pioneering poet Forough Farrokhzad, her contemporary resistance poet Ahmad Shamlou and the just-released acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi to the cause of her heroine,

Forough Farrokhzad ke mulk mein

Auraten scarf aur dopatte jala rahi hen

Ehtijaj mein baal kaat rahi hen

Shakhsi azadi ke liye…

Ahmad Shalou aur Jafar Panahi

Keh rahe hain ‘Zan, Zindagi, Azadi’