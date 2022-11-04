A Fusion of Shahiri With Rap Shows Political Music Has Interesting Times Ahead

Shahiri (the name comes from the Urdu word shayari) is the music tradition in Maharashtra, which can be traced back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s period. Yogita Salvi, a social and cultural analyst, in the documentary film Shahiri made by Aashit Sable says, “Kavi (poets) can be divided into three types as per the era and type of content: there are sant kavi and pant kavi — ones who have been writing about saints and their sacrifices are sant kavi, while pant kavi engage in topics related to knowledge and science. Whereas shahirs can be termed as tant kavi, who write and sing about real-life incidents. We see vitality in their poetry.”

Shahirs perform on streets and in public programmes, hence they are called people’s poets. Maharashtra’s Ambedkarite movement has reinvented shahiri tradition to protest against social injustice. Changing its subject matter from mythological to social, Maharashtra has seen its shahiri tradition staying relevant to its time period.

These songs are mostly sung with at least a daph (popularly known as dafli), tuntuna, jhanjh (cymbal), harmonium, and dimdi (folk instrument made of animal leather). Unlike the Savarna shahirs who narrated stories from Puranas and about saints through public performances such as tamasha, bharud and ballad, shahirs from the marginalised communities performed shahiri to fight against caste and class.

New-age shahirs adapted the old framework to speak about contemporary sociopolitical issues. Around the 1920s, Ambedkari jalsas began to be performed. They gained more popularity and relevance after Dr BR Ambedkar’s death and have become an integral part of the Ambedkarite movement.