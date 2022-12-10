A Documentary Film Shows India's Tribal Women Living Horrors of Marginalisation

You stated that this was your second-year pre-thesis project at the University of Texas, Austin. Where did this idea germinate from?

Back when I was studying in Gujarat, there was a lot of noise around this issue of witch-hunting. I read a case where an elderly woman was beaten up because she was accused of feeding on cattle or children’s souls. I got very curious about why these things happened. Seven-eight years down the line, I was at film school and had to make a pre-thesis film. I badly wanted to make something about India.

Reading about Mission Birubala named after Birubala Rahba, crusader against witch-hunting in Assam, reignited my curiosity. I started digging deep, and there were many cases which were happening in Gujarat. I contacted some NGOs and through them, lawyers and journalists to mine more info.

During my field work, I was initially supposed to meet a couple who had been assaulted after being branded as witches. Now you need to realise that many of these point people live quite far away and, so they don’t visit these villages often. To our utter shock, we learnt that the said couple had actually passed away succumbing to the injures inflicted from attacks on them. But then after bit of a search, I met Anaben Pawar— a prominent victim of witch-hunt. After listening to her horrific account, I felt compelled to tell her story whilst retaining her powerful voice and conviction. And that's how the film came to be.