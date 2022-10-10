A Delicate Balance: How Mulayam Singh Mastered Both State and National Politics

The peasant leader was no orator and displayed no Vajpayee-like rhetorical flourish to work up the crowd. But he already had his audience in his grasp with wild cheering breaking out, alternated by slogans hailing him as he proceeded in a matter of fact manner to explain why they needed to vote him back to power.

Interestingly, the loudest applause particularly from the younger sections of his flock came when the Samajwadi Party supremo declared that once he formed the government, everyone in school and college would pass their exams regardless of their results. As I rolled my eyes in horror, Amar Singh turned to me and winked!

So I did get my story even though not much of an interview with Mulayam. Of course, another special feature on the importance of being Amar Singh was a scoop which in later years he was fond of remembering as the first time the media took him seriously.