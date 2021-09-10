9/11's Dark Shadow: Women in Afghanistan Remind Us About Courage & More

"The Erinyes, that under earth take vengeance on men,

whosoever hath sworn a false oath"

~The Iliad

Facing whips, batons, and bullets, they refuse to be forgotten. Au contraire, the women of Afghanistan are like the Furies that are out to seek vengeance for the injustices meted out to them. The Erinyes, also known as the Furies, were female deities of vengeance, living in the underworld, in ancient Greek religion and mythology.

There is something extraordinary going on in Afghanistan that can teach the rest of the world a thing or two. No, not the sardonic lesson on how not to abandon one's allies, nor the strategic lesson on how not to fight insurgencies. The message is simple: sometimes fury and courage is all you have and that's all you need when nobody is standing in your corner.