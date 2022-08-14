Partition, 1947: My Grandmothers & the Inheritance of Loss

The jhumkis are a century-old now. I was in my 20s the first time I wore them. I was nervous and kept touching my ears to ensure that I hadn’t in fact lost them at the wedding venue I was at.

After all, the pair carried a story – the jhumkis were made in the 1930s, they reached Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh in 1947, and finally Delhi in the late 1980s.

I was so anxious the first time I wore them that I swore that I won’t touch them again. I told myself that they will forever remain packed in a box, inside a locker in a bank. The jhumkis are light-weight, and they won’t fetch us a lot of money but they are the only physical memory of Shanti Devi, my daadi.