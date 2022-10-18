Is Umar Khalid’s Way to Freedom Out of UAPA Marred With Political Doorslams?

As hard as the regime may attempt, it is almost impossible to completely subjugate the human spirit, the power of resistance.

But back then in the post-Emergency years, Anand Patwardhan’s documentary film, 'Prisoners of Conscience', was a rage, every time it was screened on the campus or any of the other spaces in the Indian capital, after due permission from the government of the moment, that permitted screening of politically courageous films and allowed discussions on subjects that it generated. Dissent was in the air as the civil society grew in strength.

Umar Khalid is not a prisoner of this government but of his conscience, too. People like him cannot but do what he did, participate in activities that he lent support to. And, there are countless like him, many remaining anonymous.