Where Was I During the Emergency? Right Here, Where I Still Stand

(Photo: The Quint)
These days a new question is being thrown at people: "Where were you when ...?" It's what is called "whataboutery". On the 46th anniversary of the Emergency, I thought of sharing with people where I was then, what I did, and all the troubles I had to face.
I was in school back then in the town of Sahibganj in the erstwhile Bihar and now Jharkhand. I came from a family of businessmen. I was the youngest in the family and my eldest brother used to study while working. The middle one was an active social worker. Those were the days of the JP Movement. The movement had become the new school of democracy and politics for the whole country. We could learn many great things in our adolescence, which we would not have been able to learn otherwise.
Meanwhile, I went to see Mumbai for the first time in the days preceding the Emergency. Just when the vastness of the city was embracing me, an urgent trunk call asked me to return home. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of my elder brother. It was not a petty warrant; it was issued under the Defense India Rule (DIR), which left a very slim chance for bail. It was like a less severe version of the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). Incidentally, my elder brother had gone to Bhagalpur on that day for some work. So, he remained absconding from Sahibganj to avoid arrest.
But this Emergency was pretty ‘exciting’ for me. My parents decided that I could take a flight via Kolkata. So, I bought an Indian Airlines ticket for six thousand rupees and took a flight for the first time. I could not fulfil my desire of watching the first day, first show of the movie ‘Sholay’ in Mumbai. So, I saw Sholay on the third day in Kolkata and then reached Sahibganj.
Everyone, starting from relatives, neighbours and friends, wanted to give us advice and help, but secretly. Someone introduced us to the inspector, who was a new appointee. I was then tasked with visiting him regularly with a bottle of whiskey. I would take the bottle secretly and place it on the window adjacent to the backdoor of the guesthouse. There was a continuous supply of whiskey, and the inspector kept delaying the service of the warrant. This went on for weeks.
Just before the Emergency, the Jayaprakash (JP) movement had intensified. Many senior Congress leaders in the city had also started supporting the movement. Then there was the practice of courting arrests. Various peaceful protests were being organised. I would either go out to see these protests or join a procession. I, too, had a dream of getting arrested. Finally, when that day came, my age stood in the way.
JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia at a rally just before the declaration of Emergency.
The jail was small and too many people had been arrested. The police set up an open prison-like camp outside the jail where these arrested people had to stay for a day. It looked like a picnic. When I got there, no one stopped me from joining that group. I consoled myself that I, too, had been arrested.
Sharda Devi, a well-known woman leader of our city, took care of cooking food for the arrested people. She was an old, faithful Congress leader. But she had changed her role as a citizen during the JP movement. She always used to wear a khadi saree and put a thick red bindi on her forehead. That day, she invited me and fed me, which convinced me that I had become an agitator. Sharda Devi is still alive for me as the face of the movement.
This reminds me of another story from that time. Some of my college friends had gone to see Kashmir and visited Delhi on the way. Delhi's security arrangements were not as they are now. We could meet External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee without an appointment. He was wearing a shirt and pants that day and offered us sweets from Mathura.
So where was I then and where do I stand now?
Right here.
Even then we, the unknown people, were standing on the side of democracy and we are still standing on the same side.
(The story was first published on Quint Hindi and has been translated and republished with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 26 Jun 2021,09:01 PM IST