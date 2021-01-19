31 Yrs of Exile: A Kashmiri Pandit Clinging on to the Idea of Home

19 January 2021 is here, marking 31 years of exile of Kashmir’s aboriginal community of Hindus – the Kashmiri Pandits. I am commemorating my own ethnic cleansing and subsequent exile by writing on it yet again. Also, remembering my community’s struggle for survival despite massive adversities.

The date, 19 January, has become some sort of a ritual which Pandits commemorate worldwide. Then, there are dates that individuals remember as the day they bid farewell to home, as the forced expulsion of Pandits by Islamist separatists and terrorists spanned over more than a year. My family remembers this date as 14 April 1990 – the day we said goodbye to our ancestral home at Akura village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

We commemorate 19 January to make sense of what happened to us – an ethnic community of about half a million people of Kashmir – and why it happened. After all, the main purpose of life is the continuous quest for meaning. Another Auschwitz survivor and renowned Austrian psychiatrist, Viktor Frankl says, “Life ultimately means taking the responsibility to find the right answer to its problems and to fulfil the tasks which it constantly sets for each individual.”