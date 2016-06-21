21 June, the Day When the Reformist PM Narasimha Rao Took Over

A True Reformist

At the operational level, Rao planned well – reflected in the choice of ministers and the fact that he chose to retain the critical ministry of industry. Helped by P C Alexander, he set up his core team. Manmohan Singh was brought in as the face to deal with the lenders, P Chidambaram, a Rajiv protégé, was inducted for legal acumen and to counter “Congressism”. And there were others. As his Principal Secretary, Rao chose the seasoned Amarnath Verma – who, along with Rakesh Mohan, had authored the original draft of the new industrial policy.

Rao also sculpted the re-engagement of India and the Indian economy with the world. He focused on building relations with the US (addressing the US Congress along the way), European Union, Brazil, Israel and South Africa. He also authored the Look East policy, creating new avenues. India was opened to foreign investors and foreign markets to Indian business. Despite vociferous opposition, Rao ensured India’s entry into WTO. The 1991 reforms happened because Rao led it from the front. And it was –like it or not – a Congress government.

The Congress though has been in the proverbial ostrich asana. It would seem the institutional memory of the party – of the Rao era – has been reformatted. The party has often anointed Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of reforms. Yet loyalists in the Rao Cabinet voted against the draft of the industrial policy in July 1991– it was passed only after the induction of six paragraphs of obeisance to the Nehru-Gandhi family. Worse, in 1998, when India was flagged as an emerging economic power, the Congress appointed a committee under A K Antony to study if reforms were anti-poor.