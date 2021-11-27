BJP in Goa: A Tale of Imploding Incumbency and Karma Catch-Up

However, the fact remains that it was Parrikar who using his wit, vile, and charm brought down a simple Congress majority of 21 seats to split the party and bring in a BJP government for the first time.

Ever since then it has always been a Parrikar versus the rest including the Congress, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ( MGP), and a handful of national and regional outfits. The Parrikar aura was so huge that he was brought back to Goa in the last Assembly elections from the Centre as he was always the lucky talisman who could scare the Opposition and keep the party united despite the cracks within.

But despite his squeaky-clean image and chappal-flaunting IIT-ian branding, the fact remains that the BJP wasn’t a true-blue pure Sangh outfit in Goa. It was rather a mixture of disgruntled former Congressmen and some popular Sangh cadre leaders.