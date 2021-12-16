1971 War: Where Do India-Bangladesh Ties Stand 50 Years Later?

Bangladesh also hosted India’s top leadership this year. During the Bangabandhu birth anniversary, our Prime Minister visited Bangladesh in March this year, and now our President is in Dhaka to participate in the celebrations on 16 December along with the people of Bangladesh. These two visits are strong enough to prove the bond the two countries share. India’s independence leaders, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, are very well-known and respected in Bangladesh. And similarly, Bangabandhu’s determination to protect his countrymen is also widely acknowledged by Indians.

The Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, along with the India-Pakistan war, is one of the most difficult wars fought by the two neighbours in the subcontinent. In the western sector, the war was fought to prove one’s superiority. But the war in the Eastern sector had a different motive and outcome – it was to save the identity and to safeguard the interest of East Pakistan’s Bengali people. Hence, the Liberation war will always be special for Bangladesh and India.