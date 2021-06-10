Death of 18 Elephants By Lightning: Unearthing a Web of Lies

The report states that the incident had occurred at a small flat plateau on the hilltop at an altitude of 790 feet MSL (mean sea level), which translates to 240.79 metres. But the same report said that they had found seven carcasses above this height (carcasses 1 to 6 and carcass 8), ranging from 791.7 feet to 799.9 feet. Are we to assume that the carcasses were floating above the hilltop?

It then says that the oldest female in the herd was 10 years old and there were five calves aged between one and two. Are we to assume that this 10-year-old gave birth to five calves? If not, where are the mothers? If lightning killed all the elephants, why and how did the mothers survive and where are they now?

The report went on to state that the department had buried 14 elephants on 14 May. The million-dollar question is, what did they do with the remaining four carcasses?