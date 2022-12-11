100 Years of Dilip Kumar: How the Actor’s Legacy Will Remain India’s Pipe Dream

He is not the confused soul who will struggle with the conflicts of tradition, guilt, inner turmoil, and anxiety of exile. Only once do we see him getting a little wistful—when he confessed to Pakistani newspaper and television journalist and writer Asif Noorani, how he would like to visit his ailing aunt who just couldn’t understand why he didn’t return to Peshawar.

“All those who go out of town to earn money come back one day, but Yusuf is a strange person—he never bothered to return. I am told that he has earned a lot of money. He should come home now," she complained. But other than that, there has been nothing and so perhaps, he teaches me that perhaps all those who wander are not lost.

Rather I witness a man who is incredibly self-disciplined and self-fashioned and who always did the correct thing. He never falters, parrying questions from journalists and news anchors in Pakistan and India hoping to make him trip when he is asked to explain himself. Whether it was the name change from a Yusaf Khan to Dilip Kumar and what it signified being a Muslim in the public space, the quality of films being produced in India, and in later years, the controversy surrounding his accepting Nishan e Imtiaz, there are no long-winded explanations, just clear and concise responses true to Brand Dilip Kumar.