Politics of AAP: I, an Ex-Member, Saw Kejriwal's Corruption-Free India Dream Die

Almost a decade back on 14 October 2013, I had written an article for a National Hindi daily—Hindustan about the new experiment in Indian politics. This was about Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)

By then, the Delhi assembly election had not happened and nobody had any clue that AAP would emerge as a disruptive force in Delhi and would form the government and subsequently, would go on to win 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.

Still, it was seen with a lot of curiosity due to the Anna Movement which had shaken the foundation of the Manmohan Singh government. I had written that this was a unique experiment which despite the absence of money and muscle power, would be difficult for political parties, journalists, intellectuals, and academia to ignore.