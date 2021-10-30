10 Commandments for Mark 'Moses' Zuckerberg As He Leads Us to Meta

Company chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on 28 October the company is rebranding itself as Meta to reflect the company's focus away from Facebook and on building the metaverse—a virtual world where people work, play, learn and connect with their friends and family.

“We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too,” Zuckerberg explained during a 90-minute long during the company’s Connect event. This “next chapter” is not a website, app or another social network – it’s an entire new “universe”.

The announcement has left users wondering if the current problems of Facebook’s 2D world will inevitably follow us into the shiny 3D metaverse.

But why the big name change? “Right now our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” Zuckerberg said.

Make no mistake – the name change is also a conscious bid to distance itself from the word ‘Facebook’ which has increasingly become synonymous with misinformation, hate speech, antitrust issues, privacy and safety violations.